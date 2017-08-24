CCMS Football Falls to Rhea County

The Coffee County Middle School football team scored on the game’s first drive and last drive, and added a touchdown on the last drive of the first half, but it was not enough to get a win over Rhea County on Thursday night. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series, the Raiders fell by a final score of 40 to 20.
Kelby Walker was the star of the night for Coffee County as he scored all 3 of Coffee Middle’s touchdowns. He punched in the first score from 4 yards out with 4:50 left in the first half to give the Raiders a 6 to 0 lead. The visiting Eagles scored on their next 3 drives to build a 24 to 6 lead with less than 90 seconds remaining in the half. But Coffee County recovered a Rhea County fumble on a punt and Ethan Baker completed a 17 yard touchdown pass to Walker with 1 second to go in the half to give the Raiders some momentum entering the 2nd half.
After a scoreless 3rd quarter, Coffee County lost a pair of 4th quarter fumbles which allowed Rhea County to build a 40 to 12 lead. But Walker bolted down the right sideline to score from 44 yards out with 7 seconds left in the game. Walker finished the night with 86 yards rushing on 17 carries and 2 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 4 passes for 17 yards and a receiving touchdown. Baker finished the night with 15 rushes for 53 yards and passed the ball 7 times for 5 completions and 20 yards through the air.
The Raiders return to conference play on Tuesday night when they welcome Harris to Carden-Jarrell Field. That game will kick off at 6:30 PM.
You can download a copy of the broadcast by visiting out downloads page at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/