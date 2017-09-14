«

CCMS Football Falls to North Franklin

Kelby Walker of CCMS football

Scoring 3 touchdowns in the first 4 minutes of the game, the North Gators celebrated homecoming with a 45 to 6 win over Coffee County Middle School on Thursday night in Winchester.  Turnovers and big plays doomed the Raider upset and allowed North to run out to a 30 to 0 halftime lead.

After Coffee County fumbled on the opening play from scrimmage, North scored on the ensuing play to take an 8 to 0 lead.  After forcing a Coffee County punt, North used 2 plays to score to make it 16 to 0.  The Gators then recovered an onside kick and scored again one play later to make it 24 to 0 with 3:54 left in the first quarter.  The Raiders scored in the 4th quarter when Kelby Walker scored on a swing pass with 4:40 left in the game to avoid the shutout.

Coffee County is back in action on Tuesday when they welcome Warren County to Carden-Jarrell Field.  Opening kick is set for 6:30.