CCMS Football Falls to Harris

Hosting their first conference game of the year, the Coffee County Middle School football team hosted Harris on Tuesday night at Carden-Jarrell Field. The Red Raiders could not ground the Eagles as they fell by a final score of 34 to 6.
After scoring once in the 1st quarter, Harris added a pair of touchdowns in the 2nd quarter to take a 20 to 0 halftime lead. After a scoreless third quarter, Harris added a touchdown with 5:58 left in the game to stretch the lead to 26 to 0. Conner Shemwell scored for Coffee County before the Eagles got their last touchdown in the final minutes.
The Raiders will host South Franklin next Tuesday for Homecoming. That game will kick off at 6:30 at Carden-Jarrell Field.