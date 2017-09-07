CCMS Football Falls on Homecoming

The South Trojans used their high octane offense to spoil homecoming for the Coffee County Middle School football team on Thursday night. South scored 3 first quarter touchdowns on 4 plays as they raced to the 50 to 12 win.
The Raiders were able to move the ball as they amassed 170 yards of total offense, but Coffee Middle could not force South to punt in the game. Coffee County was led by Kelby Walker who rushed 17 times for 104 yards. Ethan Baker added 49 yards on 13 carries. Walker and Baker each scored touchdowns for the Red Raiders.
At halftime, Olivia Evans was crowned as the 2017 CCMS Homecoming Queen. The Raiders travel to Winchester on Tuesday for a match up with North Franklin. That game will get underway at 6:30 PM.