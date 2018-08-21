CCMS Football Falls in Overtime Thriller

Coach Bryan Morgan was proud of his players on the night, including his defense. After surrendering a touchdown in the first drive of the game, Coffee Middle’s defense held the Eagles the final 3 quarters without points. Caleb Boothe had an interception to stall one Rhea County drive.
The Eagles scored the game winning touchdown in overtime on 3rd down as the Rhea County broke a tackle, reversed field and squeezed into the end zone for the 5 yard line. Coffee County got their lone score with 40 seconds to go in the game when Travis Martin scored from 40 yards out. The 2 point try was no good forcing the overtime period. In overtime, Coffee Middle was stopped at the 3 yard line on 4th down.
The Raiders are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Harris. The opening kickoff will be at 6:30 PM.