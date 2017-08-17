CCMS Football Falls in Cleveland to Lake Forest

The Coffee County Middle School football team traveled to Cleveland on Thursday night for a non-conference game with Lake Forest Middle School. Despite a pair of big plays by the Red Raiders, Coffee County could not overcome a scoring blitz by the Cleveland squad in the 2nd quarter as they built a 32 to 6 lead. The Raiders fell by a final score of 53 to 14.
After spotting Lake Forest an 8 to 0 lead early in the 2nd quarter, Ethan Baker returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards but was denied the 2 point conversion to make the score 8 to 6. From that point, the home standing Bruins rolled up 3 touchdowns in the final 6 minutes of the half to take a commanding lead into the half. Kelby Walker added the 2nd Raider touchdown as he scored from 55 yards out on a swing pass from quarterback Conner Shemwell in the second half.
The Red Raiders return home on Thursday night when they welcome Rhea County Middle School to Carden-Jarrell Field. That non-conference game is set to kick off at 5 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of that game as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Our broadcast begins with the pregame show at 4:50.