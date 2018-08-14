CCMS Football Drops Hard Fought Game to Lake Forest

Trailing 14 to 12 at the half, it appeared the Raiders were driving for the possible winning score as the 2 teams went into the 4th quarter. But the Bruins intercepted a Caleb Boothe pass and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown to squash the upset bid. The Raiders finished the game with 117 yards of total offense but were unable to convert either of the 2 Lake Forest turnovers into points.
Trevor Martin led the Raiders in total yards as he rushed 16 times for 76 yards including a 1 yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter to give Coffee Middle a 6 to 0 lead. Elijah Clemmons scored the other Raider touchdown as he raced 28 yards for a score. Clemmons finished with 29 yards on 11 carries. Ethan Hargrove ran a fake punt for 11 yards and a 1st down in the 3rd quarter and caught 1 pass for 8 yards.
Coffee Middle will hit the road next week as they travel to Evensville, TN to take on Rhea County Middle. That game will kick off at 7 PM Eastern, 6 PM Central Time.