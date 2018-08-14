«

CCMS Football Drops Hard Fought Game to Lake Forest

Ethan Hargrove of CCMS football [Photo courtesy of Dana Giltner & Shannon Smith – DanasDigital.com / ShannonSmiles.com]

The Red Raider football team of Coffee County Middle School welcomed Lake Forest Middle out of Cleveland to Manchester on Tuesday night.  The Raider defense did a magnificent job holding the vaunted Bruins offense to 76 yards of total offense.  Unfortunately, 3 Raider turnovers spelled doom for Coffee Middle as they fell 20 to 12.

Trailing 14 to 12 at the half, it appeared the Raiders were driving for the possible winning score as the 2 teams went into the 4th quarter.  But the Bruins intercepted a Caleb Boothe pass and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown to squash the upset bid.  The Raiders finished the game with 117 yards of total offense but were unable to convert either of the 2 Lake Forest turnovers into points.

Trevor Martin led the Raiders in total yards as he rushed 16 times for 76 yards including a 1 yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter to give Coffee Middle a 6 to 0 lead.  Elijah Clemmons scored the other Raider touchdown as he raced 28 yards for a score.  Clemmons finished with 29 yards on 11 carries.  Ethan Hargrove ran a fake punt for 11 yards and a 1st down in the 3rd quarter and caught 1 pass for 8 yards.

Coffee Middle will hit the road next week as they travel to Evensville, TN to take on Rhea County Middle.   That game will kick off at 7 PM Eastern, 6 PM Central Time.