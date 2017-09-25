CCMS Cross Country Runners Qualify for State Meet

The Coffee County Middle School Cross Country team qualified 3 runners for the TMSAA state cross country meet with a strong performance on Saturday. Competing in the middle Tennessee Sectional Meet at Riverdale, Coffee County’s Greenlee Woods, Jacob Rutledge and Ethan Welch all posted qualifying times to advance to the state meet in Clarksville. Coach Nathan Wanuch was ecstatic with the performance of all of his young runners.
Facing a field of 113 runners from more than 16 schools, 6th grader Greenlee Woods ran a time of 14:31 over the 2 mile course to finish in 7th place and punch her ticket to state. H.K Sherrill posted a time of 21:07.
For the boys, Jacob Rutledge continued his strong season as he posted a time of 12:26, just 4 seconds off the race winner. That placement was good enough for 3rd place and a qualifying berth. Ethan Welch finished in 20th place with a time of 13:30. Welch qualified based on his time. Other Coffee County runners and their time and place were: Brayton Anderson(54th place) 14:51; Ethan Beaty(81st) 15:37; Bradley Escue(87th) 15:44 and Clayton Bryant(124th) 19:44. The Red Raiders finished in 11th place, out of 19 teams, in the team standings.
The middle school runners will travel to Clarksville, on the property of the Hilldale Family Life Center, on Saturday, October 7th for the TMSAA State Meet. The girls’ race will begin at 11:20 AM and the boys’ race to follow at 12 noon.
The middle school and high school cross country teams will compete on Tuesday at the Jiffy Burger – Red Raider Run starting at 4:00pm at the Old Stone Fort Golf Course.