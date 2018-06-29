CCMS Cheerleaders Clean Up at Cheer Camp

Coaches Tami Weaver and Laina Meeker took their 14 member cheer team to MTSU to compete in their first ever “away camp.” Coach Weaver was ecstatic with her squad’s performance calling them “the most coachable group” she has worked with. Coffee Middle won three 1st place awards highlighted by 1st place in the “Band Routine” competition. Individually, McKenzie Givens captured a Top 4 finish in the “Jump Off” competition. Raider cheerleaders Audrey Barton and Alexia Mears were selected as UCA All-Americans.
The coaches and cheerleaders from the CCMS squad have accepted an invitation to be guests on the July 7th edition of the Coffee Coaches Show. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each Saturday morning LIVE from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.