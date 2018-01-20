CCMS Basketball Teams Split on 8th Grade Night

Celebrating 8th Grade Night on Saturday night, the Coffee County Middle School basketball teams welcomed Harris to the CCMS Gym. After a slow start, the Lady Raiders finished strong in a 32 to 13 win. The Red Raiders executed their game plan to near perfection but ending up falling 32 to 24.
After being held to 8 points in the first half and 2 points in the 2nd quarter, the Lady Raiders owned a lead of 8 to 5 at the half thanks to their defense. After trading baskets to begin the 3rd quarter, the Lady Raiders went on a 20 to 4 run to salt away their 16th victory of the season. Marley Perry led the Raiders in scoring with 14 points while fellow 8th grader Kiya Ferrell added 12. The Lady Raiders will now take on North Franklin at 3:30 on Monday afternoon at CCMS in a 1 game playoff for the regular season conference title and the #1 seed in next week’s CTC Tournament.
Controlling the pace and limiting turnovers, the Red Raiders frustrated the Eagles in the first half and Connor Shemwell scored all 16 points as Coffee County led 16 to 13 at the half. Harris opened up the 2nd half on a 12 point run to build a 7 point cushion entering the 4th quarter. Aiden Abellana hit a 3 pointer and a layup to cut the deficit to 4 with 2:31 left but Coffee County could get no closer. Shemwell finished with 17 points while Abellana added 7 points for the Raiders. The Red Raiders will open up the CTC postseason tournament on Thursday at 5:45 PM at CCMS as they take on North Franklin.
Below are the brackets for this week’s tournament: