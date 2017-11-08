CCMS Basketball Sweeps White County in Home Opener

The Raiders and Lady Raiders of Coffee County Middle School hosted their first home basketball games of the year on Tuesday night taking on White County. The Raiders and Lady Raiders each raced out to big halftime leads in the sweep of their Sparta rivals. The Lady Raiders won 33 to 18 while the Red Raiders won 40 to 34.
The Lady Raiders held White County to 6 first half points as they raced out to a 17 to 6 halftime lead. Coffee County held the Warriorettes to 6 field goals in the game to capture their 2nd conference win of the year. Marley Perry led Coffee County in scoring with 13 points. Alivia Reel and Kiya Ferrell each added 6 points.
The Red Raiders charged out to a 10 to 4 lead in the first quarter on their way to a 9 point halftime cushion. Coffee Middle was able to hold off a 2nd half charge by the Warriors by converting 7 of their final 12 free throws. Connor Shemwell led the Raiders in scoring with 16 points. Ethan Baker added 7 points and Aiden Abellana added 6 points.
Both Coffee County teams travel to Rockvale on Thursday night for 2nd round action in the Rockvale Tip-Off Tournament. The Red Raiders will play at 5 PM as they take on Walter J Baird. The Lady Raiders will take the floor at 6:15 taking on Christiana.