CCMS Basketball Sweeps North Franklin on Tuesday Night

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams began their final week of the regular season in Decherd on Tuesday night as they visited North Franklin. Coffee County got the week off on the right foot with a pair of wins on the Gators home floor. The Lady Raiders won by a final of 31 to 21 while the Red Raiders drained the swamp 39 to 36.
The Lady Raiders again leaned on their defense as Coffee County did not allow more than 6 points in any quarter for North. Coffee County was able to get balanced scoring and hit their free throws down the stretch to improve to 14 and 3 on the season and 1 and 3 in conference play. Marley Perry led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 12 points. Bella Vinson added 11 points and Kylie Phillips finished with 5.
The Red Raiders used a 22 point 2nd half to rally in the final 12 minutes to get the season split with the Gators. Coffee County was 7 of 10 at the free throw line in the 4th quarter to win the exciting boys contest. The win improves the Red Raiders to 10 and 7 overall and 6 and 7 in conference play. Trevor Horne led the Red Raiders in scoring with 14 points. Jaxon Vaughn added 13 while Conner Shemwell chipped in 4 points for Coffee County.
Coffee County is back in action on Thursday night when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Harris Middle School. The girls’ game is set to tip off at 6 PM. The CTC conference tournament will begin on Monday, Coffee County’s opponent and game times will be announced later in the week. The conference tournament will be held at Tullahoma High School.