CCMS Basketball Sweeps East Tullahoma on Monday Night

The Coffee County Middle School basketball team welcomed conference rival East Tullahoma to the CCMS Gym on Monday night. In their final game before Thanksgiving, the Lady Raiders and Red Raiders swept the visiting Panthers. The Lady Raiders got a 50 to 17 win while the Red Raiders clawed their way to a 41 to 39 decision.
The Lady Raiders led from wire to wire in the blowout win. Coffee County held East to 6 first half points as they took a 29 to 6 lead into intermission. Marley Perry led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 16 points, including 11 in the first quarter. Kiya Ferrell chipped in 12 points and Alivia Reel scored 6.
The Red Raiders outscored the visitors from Tullahoma 11 to 4 in the 3rd quarter to take a decisive advantage into the final 6 minutes. The Red Raiders held off a 4th quarter charge from the Panthers for the win. Jacob Holder led Coffee Middle in scoring with 9 pints. Aiden Abellana added 7 points and Conner Shemwell, Ethan Baker and Rueben Alvarez all finished with 6.
The Coffee Middle teams will now take off for the Thanksgiving holidays. The Raiders and Lady Raiders return to action on Monday, November 27th when they travel to Decherd to take on North Franklin. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of that game as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Lucky Knott will be on the call as the opening tip is set for 6 PM. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins at 5:50 with the pregame show.