CCMS Basketball Sweeps East Tullahoma on 8th Grade Night

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams celebrated 8th grade night in style on Thursday night with a pair of victories. Making the evening even better was a pair of victories over conference and cross-county rivals East Tullahoma. The Lady Raiders stormed past the Lady Panthers 43 to 9 while the Red Raiders topped the Panthers 33 to 18.
After trailing 6 to 2 after the first period, the Lady Raiders held the Lady Panthers scoreless in the 2nd and 3rd quarters to crush the visitors from Tullahoma. Coffee County held East to just 3 field goals on the night to complete the season sweep over the Lady Cats. With the win, the Lady Raiders improved to 13 and 3 on the season and 9 and 3 in conference play. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Bella Vinson who had 23 points. Marley Perry, Kiya Ferrell and Amelia Prater all finished with 4 points for the Lady Raiders In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders sank five 3 pointers on the night to tame the Panthers. Coffee County held East to just 9 points in each half and 6 field goals on the evening in the runaway win. With the win, the Red Raiders improved to 9 and 7 on the season and 5 and 7 in conference play. The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Jaxon Vaughn who finished with 11 points. Hayden Hullett scored 8 points and Trevor Horn finished with 4.
Coffee County will travel to Decherd on Tuesday night for a conference doubleheader with North Franklin. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.