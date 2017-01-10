CCMS Basketball Splits With Warren County on Tuesday Night

After a layoff of 26 days due to weather and the holiday break, the Coffee County Middle School basketball teams returned to the hardwood on Tuesday. The Raiders and Lady Raiders welcomed Warren County to CCMS gym in a rematch of their November 14th doubleheader. Neither team showed signs of rust as each team pulled out to 1st quarter leads. The Lady Raiders closed the game strong in a 45 to 26 win while the Red Raiders came up short in the upset bid falling 39 to 38 to the unbeaten Pioneers.
Defensively, the Lady Raiders shut down Warren County holding them to single digits in the first half to head to the locker room leading 14 to 9. In the second half, Coffee County got the offense rolling as they poured in 31 points to race away for the 19 point win and a season sweep of the Lady Pioneers. Bella Vinson was the leading scorer for Coffee County as she had 19 points while Kylie Phillips added 11.
After taking a 15 to 10 lead after one quarter, the Red Raiders were held to a
single point in the second quarter to fall behind 19 to 16 at intermission. Coffee County recaptured the lead in the 3rd quarter but missed opportunities in the 4th quarter derailed the upset bid. Jaxon Vaughn led the Red Raiders in scoring with 11 points. Trevor Horne and Trenton Scrivnor each added 8 points for Coffee County.
Coffee Middle will welcome East Tullahoma to the CCMS gym on Thursday night in the final regular season home game of the year. The 8th grade players for both Coffee County teams will be honored as part of the 8th grade night festivities. Tip off for the girls’ game is set for 6 PM.