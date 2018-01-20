CCMS Basketball Splits with North Franklin on Monday

Forced to make up Thursday’s conference games with North Franklin, the Coffee County Middle School basketball teams tangled with the Gators and Lady Gators in a pair of home and home matches on Monday night. The Lady Raiders played host to the Lady Gators falling 36 to 30. The Red Raiders traveled to North and captured a 44 to 32 win.
Leading by 2 points entering the 4th quarter, the Lady Raiders were held to 4 points in the final frame as they suffered their 2nd conference loss of the season. Coffee County trailed 16 to 15 at the half in the tightly contested game. Kiya Ferrell led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 14 points. Marley Perry added 11 points as the Lady Raiders finish the regular season with a record of 16 and 3. Coffee County will be the 2nd seed entering this week’s CTC postseason tournament.
The Red Raiders jumped out to a red hot start as they controlled the rebounds and shot well enough to build a 26 to 13 halftime lead. After both teams had a sluggish 3rd quarter, Coffee County was able to keep pace with North in the 4th quarter to grab the huge win. Connor Shemwell led Coffee County in scoring with 21 points. Dayne Crosslin added 12 while Jacob Holder chipped in 7 points. The win gives the Red Raiders the 6th overall seed entering this week’s CTC postseason tournament.
The Lady Raiders will open CTC tournament play on Tuesday at 5:45 PM as they will tangle with Harris. The Red Raiders will open the tournament on Thursday night as they play at 5:45 in a rematch with North Franklin. Both games will be played at the CCMS gym. The tournament finals are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
