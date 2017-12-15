CCMS Basketball Splits with Harris

Coffee County Middle School traveled to Shelbyville on Thursday night for their first meeting of the year with Harris. The Lady Raiders scrapped their way to a 32 to 21 win. The Red Raiders fell by a final score of 39 to 16.
The Lady Raiders held Harris scoreless in the 3rd quarter to add to their 1 point halftime lead and take control of the game. The win gives the Lady Raiders their 12th win of the year. Marley Perry led Coffee Middle in scoring with 24 points. Kiya Ferrell added 6.
In the boys’ game, Harris stormed out to an 18 to 2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Red Raiders committed 27 turnovers on the night which throttled any possible comeback attempt. Coffee Middle was led in scoring by Connor Shemwell who had 7 points. Hayden Garr added 3.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will now be off for the Christmas holidays. They will return to the court on Thursday, January 4th when they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County. The girls’ game will begin at 6 PM.