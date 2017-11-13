CCMS Basketball Splits Home Games with Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams welcomed Warren County to the CCMS Gym on Monday for a conference doubleheader. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders clubbed the Lady Pioneers 50 to 17. The Red Raiders fell by a final score of 46 to 39.
The Lady Pioneers scored in the first and last minute of the first half, but the Lady Raiders scored 32 unanswered points between those 2 baskets for the runaway win. Kiya Ferrell and Marley Perry each scored 14 points to lead Coffee County. Maggie Crouch came off the bench to add 6 points as the Lady Raiders improved to 5 and 1 on the season.
The Red Raiders got off to a strong start as they trailed Warren County 6 to 5 with 98 seconds left in the first quarter. But a series of turnovers allowed the visiting Pioneers to go on a 18 to 4 run to close out the first half and race to the win. The Raiders closed the gap t single digits in the 3rd quarter and in the final minute as they fought until the final horn. Connor Shemwell led Coffee County in scoring with 11 points. Dayne Crosslin and Hayden Garr each chipped in 8 points.
The CCMS teams hit the road on Thursday for a pair of games at South Franklin. The girls’ game will get under way at 6 PM.
Download a copy of the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/