CCMS Basketball Splits at White County

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams traveled to Sparta on Monday night for a conference doubleheader with White County. The Lady Raiders battled to a 36 to 24 win. The Red Raiders could not complete the sweep as they fell 38 to 26
Tied at the half at 12, Coffee County outscored the Warriorettes 16 to 4 in the 3rd quarter to earn a season sweep over White County. Marley Perry led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 21 points, including 10 in the 3rd period. Kiya Ferrell chipped in 13 points. The win improves the Lady Raiders to 11 and 2 on the season.
The Red Raiders got off to a sluggish start getting only 2 points in the first quarter and 6 points in the first half. Coffee County picked up the pace in the 2nd half only to see White County get 14 points in the 4th quarter to earn a season split is the series. Connor Shemwell was the leading scorer for the Red Raiders as he had 9 points. Hayden Garr chipped in 5 points and Ethan Baker added 4 points.
Coffee Middle is back in action on Thursday night when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Harris. That will be the final game before the Christmas break for the Raiders and Lady Raiders. Coffee Middle opens the 2018 portion of their schedule on January 4th when they visit McMinnville to take on Warren County.