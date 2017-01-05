CCMS Basketball Game from Thursday Moved to Tuesday

Thursday night’s Coffee County Middle School basketball game with Warren County was postponed on Thursday night due to the possibility of bad weather. The game was also scheduled to be a part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Our next broadcast of middle school basketball will be on Monday when Coffee County hosts Cannon County at the CCMS Gym. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio will bring you live coverage beginning with the pregame show at 5:50 with Lucky Knott on the call.