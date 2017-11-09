CCMS Basketball Drops Pair of Games at Rockvale Tournament

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams traveled to Rockvale on Thursday night to compete in the Rockvale Tipoff Tournament. The Red Raiders lost to Walter Baird in an elimination bracket contest 33 to 27. The Lady Raiders fell in their semifinal contest against Christiana 50 to 32.
Cold shooting in the 2nd and 3rd quarters doomed the Red Raiders in their loss to Walter Baird. Leading 8 to 6 after the first 6 minutes, Walter Baird outscored Coffee County 19 to 5 in the 2nd and 3rd quarters to build a lead that the Red Raiders could not overcome. Connor Shemwell led the Raiders with 9 points. Aiden Abellana had a pair of 3 pointers to finish with 6 points.
Trailing 20 to 17 at the half, the Lady Raiders saw Christiana explode for 30 second half points to drop Coffee County to their first loss of the year. The Lady Raiders return to Rockvale on Saturday for the consolation game at 1:45 PM. Coffee County will take on the loser of Stewarts Creek and Siegel .
The Raiders and Lady Raiders return home on Monday night for a conference doubleheader with Warren County. Lucky Knott will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Tip off is at 6 PM, the pregame show will begin at 5:50 here on Thunder Radio.