CCMS Basketball Continues in CTC Tournament

The Coffee County Middle School Red Raider basketball team will open play tonight in the Central Tennessee Conference(CTC) postseason tournament. The Red Raiders will take on North Franklin beginning at 5:45 tonight at Coffee County Middle School. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action live on the radio. Lucky Knott will have the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series broadcast beginning with the pregame show at 5:35 tonight from CCMS.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action in Friday’s semifinals where they will take on the winner of tonight’s game between West Tullahoma and East Tullahoma. Tip off on Friday is set for 4:30 PM. Lucky Knott will have the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series broadcast beginning with the pregame show at 4:20 on Friday from CCMS.