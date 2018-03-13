CCMS Baseball Wins on the Road at Harris

The Coffee Middle School baseball team traveled to Shelbyville to take on Harris. Entering the game with a record of 3 and 1 in the conference, the Raiders were looking to stay near the top of the conference standings. A late Red Raider rally propelled the Raiders to a 9 to 5.
Trailing 4 to 2 entering the 4th inning, Coffee County put 3 runs on the scoreboard in the 4th inning and put the game on ice with 3 more in the 7th inning. The Raiders banged out 11 hits in the conference win. After a rough start on the mound, John McKelvey pitched the Raiders to the win as he struck out 6 in 5 and 1/3 innings of work.
Jacob Sherrill led the Raiders offensively as he had 2 hits, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI to lead the Red and Black. Kyler Terry had 2 walks, 2 singles and scored once for Coffee Middle. Dayne Crosslin and Connor Shemwell each added a pair of singles. The win improves the Raiders to 4 and 2 overall and 4 and 1 in conference play.
The Red Raiders will play host to Harris on Thursday in game #2 of the season series. This is a makeup of Monday’s game and will begin at 5 PM.