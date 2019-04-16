CCMS Baseball “Walks” Past Tullahoma

After clinching the Coffee County Middle School baseball team was looking to end the regular season with a perfect record. After battling their way to a hard fought win on Monday in Tullahoma, the Red Raiders hosted the Wildcats on a beautiful afternoon at CCMS. Coffee County blew open a close contest in the 4th inning as they rolled to a 13 to 4 win.
Leading 4 to 3 in the bottom of the 4th inning, Coffee Middle used 2 walks and a pair of doubles to plate 4 runs in the frame. The Red Raiders got the benefit of 11 walks and 3 hit batters to go with their 6 hits. Pitcher Jacob Holder of Coffee County pitched 4 innings allowing 3 hits while striking out 8 to get the win. Jack Anderson came on to pitch the final 3 innings to notch the save.
Holder and Hayden Garr had all 6 hits for the Red Raiders as each finished with a double and 2 singles apiece. Gar finished with 4 RBI while Holder drove in 2 and score 3 runs. England Bryan had 3 walks and 2 RBI.
The Red Raiders will now be off until next week’s conference tournament which will be held at Waggoner Park in Tullahoma. The Raiders will enter as a #1 seed and receive a first round bye. Coffee Middle’s game time and opponent will be released later in the week.