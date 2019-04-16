«

CCMS Baseball “Walks” Past Tullahoma

Hayden Garr of CCMS baseball

After clinching the Coffee County Middle School baseball team was looking to end the regular season with a perfect record.  After battling their way to a hard fought win on Monday in Tullahoma, the Red Raiders hosted the Wildcats on a beautiful afternoon at CCMS.  Coffee County blew open a close contest in the 4th inning as they rolled to a 13 to 4 win.

Leading 4 to 3 in the bottom of the 4th inning, Coffee Middle used 2 walks and a pair of doubles to plate 4 runs in the frame.  The Red Raiders got the benefit of 11 walks and 3 hit batters to go with their 6 hits.  Pitcher Jacob Holder of Coffee County pitched 4 innings allowing 3 hits while striking out 8 to get the win.  Jack Anderson came on to pitch the final 3 innings to notch the save.

Holder and Hayden Garr had all 6 hits for the Red Raiders as each finished with a double and 2 singles apiece.  Gar finished with 4 RBI while Holder drove in 2 and score 3 runs.  England Bryan had 3 walks and 2 RBI.

The Red Raiders will now be off until next week’s conference tournament which will be held at Waggoner Park in Tullahoma.  The Raiders will enter as a #1 seed and receive a first round bye.  Coffee Middle’s game time and opponent will be released later in the week.