«

»

CCMS Baseball Ties Blackman on Saturday

Tristan Grissom of CCMS baseball

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team finished 4th in the Blaze Challenge Tournament in Murfreesboro on Saturday.  The Red Raiders ended the tournament with a win and a tie after a 1 to 1 stalemate with Blackman on Saturday morning.  The semifinal and final rounds were cancelled on Saturday night and Sunday due to wet fields.

On Saturday against Blackman, Coffee County rallied with a run in the 4th inning to tie the contest at 1.  The Red Raiders outhit Blackman 6 to 3 but stranded 7 runners in the game.  By the tournament tie-breaker rules, Coffee County finished in 4th place behind Blackman who ended up in 3rd.  Tristan Grissom finished the game with 2 hits and drove in Coffee Middle’s lone run.  Jacob Holder added a double.  Connor Shemwell and Jacob Sherrill combined to pitch the 7 inning 3 hitter for the Raiders.

The Red Raiders will hit the field again on Monday when they travel to Winchester to take on South Franklin.  First pitch is set for 5 PM at the Winchester City Park.