CCMS Baseball Sweeps South Franklin

After having Monday’s home game with South Franklin rained out, the CCMS baseball traveled Winchester on Tuesday for a conference doubleheader with the Trojans. Coffee County brought out the whooping stick in the conference doubleheader. In game #1, the Red Raiders banged out 12 hits in an 11 to 1 win. In the nightcap, Coffee County blasted out 14 hits to sweep South 18 to 8.
In the first game, Coffee County rallied from a 1 to 0 deficit with a 5 run 2nd inning to grab a lead they would not relinquish in the 11 to 1 win. The Red Raiders batted around using 3 hits and 3 walks in the inning. Kyle Farless and Nic Watkins each drove in 2 runs in the inning. Farless finished with 4 hits while Watkins, Trey Rogers and Braxton White each got 2 hits. Griffin Meeker got the win on the mound as he went 5 1/3 innings allowing a single run.
In game #2, Coffee County sent 17 hitters to the plate in the 4th inning to plate 10 runs and take an 11 to 1 lead. South responded for 6 runs in the 5th forcing the game to a full 7 innings. Coffee County added a run in the 6h and 5 in the seventh to complete the doubleheader sweep. Griffin Meeker led the Raiders in hitting with 3 hits and 4 RBI. Trey Rogers had a pair of hits and an RBI and Ethan Baker added a 3 RBI triple. Braden Brown got the win on the mound.
The Red Raiders are off until Tuesday, April 4th when they travel to Fayetteville to take on Lincoln County in a non-conference game. That game will get underway at 5 PM.