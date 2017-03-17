CCMS Baseball Stops Harris on Friday Night

After grabbing an early lead, the Coffee County Middle School baseball team needed a run in the 6th inning to claim a 5 to 4 win over Harris on Friday night in Shelbyville. The Raiders scratched out 7 hits and used 7 walks to claim the important road conference win.
Trey Rogers had a pair of hits and a 1st inning RBI to help the Raiders build an early 2 to 0 lead. Braxton White had a walk and a single and scored the winning run on a passed ball in the 6th for the Coffee County win. Braeden Brown got the start on the bump for Coffee County and Curtis Tudor came on in relief to get the win.
The Raiders will welcome the Eagles to Coffee County Middle School on Saturday for the 2nd game in the season series. First pitch is set for 11 AM.