CCMS Baseball Season Ends with 2nd Place Finish

Two wins and two losses over the weekend gave the Coffee County Middle School baseball team a 2nd place finish in the CTC baseball tournament this weekend. The Red Raiders got wins over North Franklin and Harris while losing a pair of games, including the tournament finals, to Tullahoma. The Red Raiders finished the season with a record of 14 win, 8 losses and a tie.
The Raiders opened tournament play on Friday with a walk-off win over North Franklin. A walk-off single from Jacob Holder gave Coffee County the big win and set up a trip to the winner’s bracket finals. Connor Shemwell finished with a double and a single and 2 RBI.
On Saturday afternoon, the Red Raiders squared off against Tullahoma with a berth in the finals on the line. The top seeded Wildcats used a 7 run 2nd inning to crush Coffee Middle’s upset hopes as the dumped the Raiders 12 to 2. Coffee County was held to 4 hits as Aiden Abellana had 2 singles. Jacob Holder added an RBI double.
Falling to Saturday’s loser’s bracket finals, Coffee County squared off against Harris. The Raiders banged out 13 hits as they swamped Harris 16 to 1. Coffee County scored 13 runs in a marathon 3rd inning. Tristan Grissom had a single and a triple and 3 RBI. Holder and Shemwell added doubles.
The win advanced the Raiders to Sunday afternoon’s finals in a rematch with Tullahoma. Coffee County rallied for a 4 run 7th inning to take an 8 to 7 lead entering the bottom of the 7th inning. The Wildcats pushed across a pair of runs in the 7th to crush the Raiders title hopes. The Raider bats exploded for 6 extra base hits on the game as they banged out 5 doubles to go along with a Jacob Holder home run. John McKelvey had a pair of doubles and finished with 2 runs scored. Kyler Terry had a double and 2 RBI.
Coach Brock Freeze, along with members from the Coffee County Middle School baseball team, will be guests on Saturday’ Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard live each Saturday from 10 to 11 AM HERE on Thunder Radio. The Coffee Coaches is broadcast from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.