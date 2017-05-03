CCMS Baseball Season Comes to an End in CTC Tournament

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team saw their season come to an end on Wednesday night in the opening round of the CTC tournament in McMinnville. Errors proved to be the difference as Coffee County fell to White County 9 to 2.
After giving up an unearned run in the 1st inning, Coffee County rallied to score 2 runs in the 2nd inning to grab their only lead of the game. White County tied it in the 4th inning on an earned run and then the wheels came off for the Raiders in the 5th. White County plated 2 unearned runs in the 5th, 2 in the 6th and 3 in the 7th to grab the win.
Coffee County was held to 2 hits on the night as they struck out 9 times. Lane Spry and Braxton White had the 2 runs scored for Coffee County. The Red Raiders finished the season with a record of 9 and 11.