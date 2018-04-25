CCMS Baseball Opens CTC Tournament with Big Win

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team opened up play in the CTC tournament on Wednesday taking on South Franklin. The Red Raiders jumped on the Trojans in the 1st inning as they shut out South for the 3rd time this season. Coffee Middle claimed a 15 to 0 game shortened to 4 innings via the Mercy Rule.
A double, a walk and a sacrifice fly staked Coffee Middle to a 2 to 0 lead in the first inning. Coffee County added 5 more in the 5th inning and closed the game out with an 8 run 4th inning. John McKelvey and Aiden Robertson combined to throw a 1 hit shutout.
Jacob Holder had a pair of triples and 3 RBI. Nolan Jernigan had 2 singles and 3 RBI while McKelvey added a single and a double with 3 runs scored.
The Raiders will now advance to Thursday’s 7:30 PM 2nd round game at Tullahoma. Coffee County will take on the winner of Wednesday night’s game between Harris and North Franklin. That game will take place at Waggoner Park.