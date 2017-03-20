CCMS Baseball Loses Heart-breaker to North Franklin

The Red Raider baseball team of Coffee County Middle School hosted North Franklin on Monday night in a conference matchup. The Red Raiders were held to 2 hits on the night as they lost a 1 to 0 nail-biter.
North Franklin was held to 6 hits, but was able to string 3 of the together in the 4th inning to push across the game winner. Nick Watkins and Lane Spry had the 2 hits for the Raiders as Coffee County was hand cuffed by 9 strikeouts. Braden Brown went the distance on the mound to take the hard luck loss. The loss drops Coffee County’s record to 4 and 3 on the season.
The Raiders will travel to Winchester on Tuesday night for game #2 in the series. First pitch is set for 5 PM.