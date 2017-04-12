CCMS Baseball Loses Heart-breaker to Lincoln County

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team welcomed Lincoln County to CCMS on Wednesday. Trailing 3 to 0 entering the bottom of the 6th inning, the Raiders exploded for 6 runs to seemingly put the game on ice with 3 outs left to get. But Lincoln County erupted for 5 runs in the 7th to steal a heart-breaking 8 to 7 win over Coffee County.
After entering the bottom of the 7th trailing by 2, the Raiders scored one run and had the bases loaded before the Falcons coaxed a game ending groundout. Braxton White led the Raiders in hitting with 3 singles and an RBI. Hayden Hullett had a pair of singles and Lane Spry had a double, 2 runs scored and 3 RBI.
The Raiders begin the final conference series of the year on Monday when they travel to Tullahoma. First pitch is set for 5 PM.