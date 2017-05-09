«

CCMS Baseball Holds Awards Banquet on Monday

2017 CCMS Baseball Award winners [Photo by Lee Rogers]

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team held their annual awards banquet on Monday night at the Manchester/Coffee County Conference Center. Ten varsity awards and five JV awards were presented on the evening. Red Raider coaches Brock Freeze and Reid Wolfe presided over the night’s activities.
Varsity Award winners are:
Offensive MVP Award: Kyle Farless
Defensive MVP Award: Braxton White
Team MVP Award: Trey Rogers
King of the Hill Award: Griffin Meeker and Braden Brown
Red Raider Award: Nic Watkins
Silver Slugger Award: Hayden Hullett
Compete, Battle, and Win Award (OBP): Lane Spry
Play of the Year Award: Tanner Kistler
Big Brother Award: Nic Watkins
Team-First Award: Braxton White

JV Award winners are:
JV Offensive MVP Award: Aidan Abellana
JV Defensive MVP Award: Kyler Terry
JV Team MVP Award: Connor Shemwell
JV King of the Hill Award: John McKelvey
JV Red Raider Award: Nolan Jernigan