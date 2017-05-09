CCMS Baseball Holds Awards Banquet on Monday

Varsity Award winners are:
Offensive MVP Award: Kyle Farless
Defensive MVP Award: Braxton White
Team MVP Award: Trey Rogers
King of the Hill Award: Griffin Meeker and Braden Brown
Red Raider Award: Nic Watkins
Silver Slugger Award: Hayden Hullett
Compete, Battle, and Win Award (OBP): Lane Spry
Play of the Year Award: Tanner Kistler
Big Brother Award: Nic Watkins
Team-First Award: Braxton White
JV Award winners are:
JV Offensive MVP Award: Aidan Abellana
JV Defensive MVP Award: Kyler Terry
JV Team MVP Award: Connor Shemwell
JV King of the Hill Award: John McKelvey
JV Red Raider Award: Nolan Jernigan