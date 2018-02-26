CCMS Baseball Gets Strong Pitching Performance in Opening Day Win

Fighting wet field conditions and the seasonal cold air, the Coffee County Middle School baseball team opened the 2018 season at home against White County. By eliminating the JV game and pushing first pitch back to 6 PM, the Red Raiders were able to get in the contest with the visiting Warriors. Coffee County scored in every inning as they won a 13 to 1 game that was shortened to 4 ½ innings via the mercy rule.
The Red Raiders got a huge night from Jacob Holder as the 7th grader pitched a 1 hitter with 13 strikeouts. Holder also had a big night at the plate as he was 4 for 4 with 2 doubles and 8 RBI. Tristan Grissom added a pair of hits, including a double, with 2 runs batted in.
The Raiders are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Sparta for the 2nd game in the series with White County. 1st pitch is set for 5 PM.