CCMS Baseball Gets Road Win at North Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team hit the road on Wednesday for a makeup game with North Franklin. The Red Raiders banged out 8 hits while taking advantage of 7 walks and 4 Gator errors to get the conference win. Coffee Middle won by a final score of 9 to 0.
The Raiders scored in 5 of the 7 innings beginning in the 1st inning. Coffee County got 2 runs in the inning on no hits as both runs scored with 2 outs. 4 walks, a hit batter and a fielder’s choice put the Red and Black on the scoreboard first. The Raiders were able to get hits in crucial situations in the 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th innings to seal the victory.
Hayden Garr had a pair of hits and 3 RBI to lead the Raider hitting attack. Jacob Holder added a pair of singles and 2 RBI. John McKelvey and Aiden Robertson each added singles for Coffee County. McKelvey got the win on the mound as he went 6 innings scattering 7 hits while striking out 3. The win improves the Raiders conference record to 5 and 2 on the year.
Coffee County returns home on Friday when they welcome North Franklin to CCMS for the 2nd game in the series. First pitch is set for 5 PM.