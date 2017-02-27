CCMS Baseball Gets Opening Day Win for New Head Coach Brock Freeze

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team opened the 2017 season and the Brock Freeze era with a win on Monday night in Sparta. The Red Raiders banged out 9 hits to capture a hard fought 5 to 1 win over White County.
Leading 2 to 1 entering the 7th inning, Coffee County plated 3 runs on 3 hits, 2 walks and a pair of Warrior errors. The Red Raiders were led in hitting by Kyle Farless, Nick Watkins and Trey Rogers who all had 2 hits. Farless had 3 RBI and Conner Shemwell walked twice and scored a pair of runs. Braden Brown picked up the win on the bump and Curtis Tudor got the save.
Coffee County will have their home opener on Tuesday as the White County Warriors will visit CCMS. The varsity game will get underway at 5 PM.