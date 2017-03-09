CCMS Baseball Falls to Warren County

A two out rally in the top of the 1st inning loaded the bases and pushed in a run for the Coffee County Middle School baseball team. Warren County was able to plate single runs in the 3rd, 5th and 6th innings to drop the Red Raiders 3 to 1 on Wednesday night.
Four straight singles plated Todd Watkins in the first inning as Coffee County bounced back from being held hitless in the series opener on Monday. Braxton White delivered the RBI single to give the Riders the early lead as Coffee County banged out 7 hits on the game but could not plate another run. Trey Rogers and Braden Brown each had a pair of hits for Coffee County.
The Red Raiders travel to Shelbyville on Monday to take on Harris. First pitch is set for 5:00 PM.