CCMS Baseball Falls to Warren County on Monday

Warren County Middle School scored 9 runs in the final 3 innings to pull away for a 13 to 2 defeat of the CCMS baseball team on Monday night at CCMS. The Red Raiders were held hitless on the game but were able to get base runners on in 5 of the 7 innings thanks to 10 walks and 2 Warren County errors. Coffee County committed 9 errors on the game in their first loss of the season.
Kyle Farless and Hayden Hullett scored the runs for the Raiders as Farless led off the 1st with a walk and Hullett led off the 7th by reaching on an error. Braden Brown got the start and was saddled with the loss for Coffee County as the Raiders fall to 2 and 1 on the season.
Weather permitting; the Red Raiders will travel to McMinnville on Tuesday for the second game of the season series with Warren County. First pitch is set for 5 PM at Warren County Middle School.