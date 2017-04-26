CCMS Baseball Falls to Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team welcomed Tullahoma to the CCMS campus on Wednesday for the second game in their season series. After fighting to a 4 to 0 win in extra innings on Tuesday, Coffee County saw Tullahoma rally for 4 runs in the last 2 innings to spoil 8th Grade Night with a 4 to 3 win.
Coffee Middle got off to a fast start using a trio of walks and a pair of singles to score 3 runs in the 1st inning. Tullahoma clawed their way back into the game with single runs in the 3rd and 5th innings to make it a 1 run game entering the 6th inning. In the 6th, Tullahoma used a walk and 3 singles to take the 4 to 3 lead. After the big 1st inning, the Raider bats could not muster the timely hit stranding 6 runners the rest of the game, including a pair of runners in the 7th inning.
Braxton White had a single and 2 RBI and Braden Brown had a single and 1 RBI to lead the Raiders in hitting. The Raiders finished the game with 3 hits on the night, with a single from Lane Spry in the 6th inning being the lone base knock after the 1st inning.
The Red Raiders now await the final conference games to be played to determine the seeding in next week’s CTC tournament. Coffee County will begin tournament play on either Wednesday or Thursday in McMinnville. Thunder Radio will keep you updated on game times and pairings.