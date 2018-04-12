CCMS Baseball Falls to Middle Tennessee Monarchs

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team played host to the Middle Tennessee Monarchs on Thursday. Hosting the Rutherford County team for the 2nd time in 3 days, the Red Raiders celebrated 8th Grade Night. The Monarchs exploded for 3 runs in the 5th inning as they dropped Coffee Middle 7 to 3.
With Coffee County leading 2 to 1 entering the 5th inning, the Monarchs got a 2 out rally to score 3 runs with the help of a walk, an error and a pair of hits. The Red Raiders were held to 4 hits. Jacob Holder had a single, a double and 2 RBI. Tristan Grissom and Remington Banks each had a single.
Coffee Middle returns to the diamond on Monday when they open up the final week of the regular season at home playing host to Tullahoma. First pitch is set for 5 PM.