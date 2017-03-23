CCMS Baseball Falls to Middle Tennessee Christian on Thursday Night

The Coffee County Middle School baseball bats went cold on Thursday as they opened play in the Blackman Challenge at Middle Tennessee Christian. Facing the Cougars of MTCS, the Red Raiders were held to 4 hits on the night as they dropped a 7 to 2 decision.
MTCS was able to plate a pair of runs in the 1st inning, 2 in the 3rd inning and 3 more in the 6th inning. Marshall Haney swung the hot bat for the Raiders as he was 2 for 3 on the game. Haney had a part in both Raider runs as he had an RBI double in the 2nd inning and singled and scored in the 5th inning.
The Raiders return to MTCS on Saturday for a doubleheader in the Blackman Challenge. The Raiders will take on Christiana at 12:30 PM and Clarksville Academy at 3 PM.