CCMS Baseball Falls to Lincoln County

The Red Raider baseball team of Coffee County Middle School traveled to Fayetteville on Tuesday to tangle with Lincoln County in a non-conference game. The Red Raiders rallied from an 8 to 1 deficit entering the 4th inning to cut the deficit to 3 entering the bottom of the 5th. The Falcons tacked on a pair of runs in the 5th and 1 in the 6th to grab the win.
Coffee County was held to 7 hits on the night led by Hayden Hullett who had 2 singles. Marshall Haney had a double, 2 RBI and was hit by a pitch. Lane Spry walked twice and reached on a pair of errors while scoring 3 runs.
Coffee County is off until Monday when they play host to Westwood. First pitch is set for 4:30 PM at CCMS.