«

»

CCMS Baseball Falls to Lincoln County

Hayden Hullett of CCMS Baseball

The Red Raider baseball team of Coffee County Middle School traveled to Fayetteville on Tuesday to tangle with Lincoln County in a non-conference game.  The Red Raiders rallied from an 8 to 1 deficit entering the 4th inning to cut the deficit to 3 entering the bottom of the 5th.  The Falcons tacked on a pair of runs in the 5th and 1 in the 6th to grab the win.

Coffee County was held to 7 hits on the night led by Hayden Hullett who had 2 singles. Marshall Haney had a double, 2 RBI and was hit by a pitch.  Lane Spry walked twice and reached on a pair of errors while scoring 3 runs.

Coffee County is off until Monday when they play host to Westwood.  First pitch is set for 4:30 PM at CCMS.