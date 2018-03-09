«

CCMS Baseball Falls to Lincoln County on Thursday

John McKelvey of CCMS baseball

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team hit the road on Thursday for a non-conference game in Fayetteville.  Taking on a talented Lincoln County squad in the first of a 2 game series, the Raider bats struggled.  Lincoln County dropped Coffee County by a final score of 7 to 3.

Tied at 1 entering the bottom of the 3rd inning, the Falcons erupted for 4 runs on 2 walks, a hit batter and 2 hits.  Coffee County pushed across single runs in the 5th and 6th innings but could not stop the home standing Falcons.

John McKelvey and Remington Banks each had a double for Coffee County.  McKelvey finished the night with 2 RBI.  Connor Shemwell got the start for the Raiders as he took the loss.  Jacob Sherrill pitched 4 innings of relief striking out 8 batters.

The Red Raiders will play host to Lincoln County on Friday night in Game #2 of this non-conference series.  First pitch is set for 5 PM.