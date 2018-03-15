CCMS Baseball Falls to Harris

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team hosted a rematch with Harris on Thursday afternoon at CCMS. After a thrilling comeback on Tuesday night over the Eagles, the Red Raiders were unable to get the bats rolling as they managed just 2 hits. Coffee County lost by a final socre of 6 to 0.
Harris was able to get single runs on the scoreboard in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th innings with a 2 run frame in the 5th. The Eagles’ pitchers kept Coffee County off balance all night as they struck out 6 Red Raiders. Connor Shemwell had both hits for Coffee Middle.
The Red Raiders return to the diamond on Monday when they travel to Winchester to take on North Franklin. First pitch is set for 5 PM.