CCMS Baseball Falls in Doubleheader at Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team traveled to Tullahoma on Tuesday night for a doubleheader with the Wildcats. Making up a game rained out from Monday night, and playing Tuesday night’s regular contest, the Raiders were looking to close out the conference season strong. Unfortunately, the Wildcats pitching held Coffee Middle to 1 run over 14 innings as they swept the Red Raiders.
In the first game, Coffee County was held to 1 hit in a 6 to 0 loss. Tullahoma scored 4 runs in the 3rd inning on a pair of walks, 2 hits and a Coffee County error. Jacob Sherrill had a walk and a single for Coffee Middle.
In the 2nd game, Coffee County managed 3 hits, but 3 errors helped Tullahoma get the 10 to 1 win and the doubleheader sweep. The Wildcats jumped on the Raiders with 6 runs in the 1st inning and never allowed Coffee County to get into the game. Connor Shemwell finished with a single, a double and the Raiders only RBI.
Coffee County will return home on Thursday for their final regular season game of the year when they take on South Franklin. First pitch is set for 5 PM.