CCMS Baseball Falls in 9 Innings at Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team traveled to McMinnville on Monday for a conference game with Warren County. Warren County rallied to tie the game in the 7th to send the game to extra innings. The Pioneers pushed across the winning run in the 9th inning to capture the 6 to 5 win.
Carrying a 3 to 2 lead into the bottom of the 7th inning, Coffee Middle surrendered an unearned run to send the game to extra innings. The Red Raiders pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the 8th inning only to see Warren County tie the game with 2 outs on a bases loaded walk. The Pioneers won it on a 2 out, walk-off single in the 9th inning.
John McKelvey and Tristan Grissom each had 3 hits to lead the Raiders. McKelvey finished with 3 singles and 3 RBI. Grissom had a pair of singles, a double and 2 RBI. Connor Shemwell added 2 hits. The loss is the first for Coffee County this year as their record falls to 2 and 1.
Coffee County will be at home on Tuesday night as they welcome the Pioneers to the CCMS Field for Game #2 in the series. First pitch is set for 5 PM.