CCMS Baseball Earns 10th Win of Year on Tuesday

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team welcomed the Middle Tennessee Monarchs to CCMS on Tuesday. The Monarchs, from Rutherford County, field a team of students who are home schooled. The Red Raiders banged out 12 hits to capture a 14 to 4 win in 6 innings.
Tied at 1 entering the bottom of the 2nd inning, the Raiders rallied for 3 runs to seize the lead. Coffee Middle added 5 runs in the 3rd and 5 more in the 5th to take the 10 run lead. After holding the Monarchs scoreless in the 5th, the Raiders earned the Mercy Rule shortened win.
Coffee County was led in hitting by Connor Shemwell who finished with 2 singles and a double with 5 RBI. Shemwell also got the win on the bump as he pitched 2 innings surrendering 2 hits while striking out 2. Hayden Garr finished with a single and a double and Jacob Sherrill had 2 singles, 2 RBI and 3 runs scored. The win improves the Raiders record to 10-3-1 on the season.
Coffee Middle will host the Monarchs in game #2 of the season series on Thursday, also at CCMS. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 PM.