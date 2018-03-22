CCMS Baseball Dumps North on Thursday

The Coffee County Middle School baseball played host to North Franklin on Thursday night. Coming off a 9 to 0 win on Wednesday, the Raiders were looking for a season sweep of the Gators. The Red Raiders banged out 11 hits as they bested North for the 2nd day in a row. Coffee Middle won by a final score of 10 to 1.
Coffee County got their offense rolling in the 1st inning as they batted around scoring 3 runs. Jacob Holder had the big hit in the inning as he had an RBI double. Holder finished the game with 3 hits. John McKelvey and Connor Shemwell each had a double and a single with Shemwell finishing with 2 RBI. Jacob Sherrill and Hayden Garr each had a double in the conference win. Holder went the distance on the mound allowing 1 hit and no earned runs while striking out 10.
Coffee County travels to Murfreesboro on Friday to compete in the Blaze Challenge. The Raiders will square off against Whitworth-Buchanan at 4 PM at Blackman Middle School. Coffee Middle will they take on Blackman at 10 AM on Saturday. The tournament semifinals and finals will take place on Sunday.