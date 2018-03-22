«

CCMS Baseball Dumps North on Thursday

John McKelvey of CCMS baseball

The Coffee County Middle School baseball played host to North Franklin on Thursday night.  Coming off a 9 to 0 win on Wednesday, the Raiders were looking for a season sweep of the Gators.  The Red Raiders banged out 11 hits as they bested North for the 2nd day in a row.  Coffee Middle won by a final score of 10 to 1.

Coffee County got their offense rolling in the 1st inning as they batted around scoring 3 runs.  Jacob Holder had the big hit in the inning as he had an RBI double.  Holder finished the game with 3 hits.  John McKelvey and Connor Shemwell each had a double and a single with Shemwell finishing with 2 RBI.  Jacob Sherrill and Hayden Garr each had a double in the conference win.  Holder went the distance on the mound allowing 1 hit and no earned runs while striking out 10.

Coffee County travels to Murfreesboro on Friday to compete in the Blaze Challenge.  The Raiders will square off against Whitworth-Buchanan at 4 PM at Blackman Middle School.  Coffee Middle will they take on Blackman at 10 AM on Saturday.  The tournament semifinals and finals will take place on Sunday.