CCMS Baseball Drops Whitworth-Buchanan on Friday

The Coffee County Middle School baseball opened up play on Friday in the Blackman Blaze Challenge. Coffee Middle tangled with Whitworth-Buchanan in their opening round pool play game. The Red Raiders pounded out 8 hits and the Raider pitchers held the Yellow Jackets to a single hit in a 7 to 1 win.
Coffee County jumped out to a 2 to 0 lead in the first inning on a walk and 2 errors. Connor Shemwell finished the game with 3 singles and 4 RBI. John McKelvey added 2 hits and scored twice. Tristan Grissom, Jacob Sherrill and Aiden Robertson combined to throw the 1 hitter with Grissom getting the start and the win.
Coffee County returns to Murfreesboro on Saturday to continue play in the Blaze Challenge. The Raiders will square off against Blackman at 10 AM at Blackman Middle School. The tournament semifinals and finals will take place on Sunday.