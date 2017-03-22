CCMS Baseball Drops Conference Game at North Franklin

The CCMS Red Raider baseball team headed to Winchester on Wednesday night hoping to bounce back from a 1 to 0 heart-breaking loss on Monday to North Franklin. A 4 run 6th inning by North spelled doom for Coffee County as they fell 6 to 4 to the Gators.
Coffee County grabbed a 2 to 1 lead in the 4th inning powered by back to back doubles from Nick Watkins and Trey Rogers and a single by Braden Brown. North rallied to knot the game at 2 in the bottom of that inning setting up the 6th run explosion. Coffee County rallied for 2 runs in the 7th but could not complete the comeback. The Raiders belted out 7 hits on the night led by Trey Rogers who had a single and a double.
The Raiders will travel to Murfreesboro on Thursday night to take on Middle Tennessee Christian in the Blackman Challenge. That game is set to begin at 4PM at MTCS.